Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 3.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.56. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

