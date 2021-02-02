Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.99 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,671. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

