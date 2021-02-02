Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,630 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,844. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

