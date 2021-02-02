Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 2,545 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 11,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

