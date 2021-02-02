Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 289 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.88. 7,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,017. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.87. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

