Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,058 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,365. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

