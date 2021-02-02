Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,982. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

