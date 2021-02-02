Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

