EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.80.

EGP stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

