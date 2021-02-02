eBoost Hits Market Capitalization of $174,109.68 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, eBoost has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $174,109.68 and $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00406631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

