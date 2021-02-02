Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

