Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

