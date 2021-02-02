Egretia (EGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $428,891.00

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $428,891.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.60 or 0.00869360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.86 or 0.04923798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.