eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of EHTH opened at $49.32 on Monday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

