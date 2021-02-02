Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

