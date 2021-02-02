Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.90.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 4,156,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,925. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.