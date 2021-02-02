Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EA traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.69.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

