Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.90.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. 4,103,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

