Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,379.53 and approximately $127.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00308334 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6,613% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00026640 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

ELD is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.