Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.33

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $15.40. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 77,649 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.