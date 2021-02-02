Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 357,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 186,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$170.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

In other Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) news, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,691 shares in the company, valued at C$1,411,844.65.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) Company Profile

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

