eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

