Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Diodes worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diodes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

