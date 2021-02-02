Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.57% of Stamps.com worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 146,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $459,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,131 shares of company stock worth $14,954,104. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $230.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.66. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

