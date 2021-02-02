Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 219,528 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

