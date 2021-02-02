Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,364 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.67% of Visteon worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Visteon by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Visteon by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,584,000.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

VC opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

