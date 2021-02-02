Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 10,162 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Model N worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Model N by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

