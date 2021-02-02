Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 9,297 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.92% of Replimune Group worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at $59,267,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 67,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $3,120,224.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,636 shares of company stock worth $30,469,464 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

