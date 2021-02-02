Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $19.01 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.83% of EverQuote worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EverQuote by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $31,645.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,575,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $4,140,877. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

