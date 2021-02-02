Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $30.87 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the quarter. National Vision accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.84% of National Vision worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

