Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

