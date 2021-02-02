Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 365,899 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365,899 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.77% of Everi worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Everi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.