Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 69,147 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,147 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.61% of Churchill Downs worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $218.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

