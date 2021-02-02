Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 574,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,456,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

