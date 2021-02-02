Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,373 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average volume of 421 put options.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 211.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 78.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

