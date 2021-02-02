Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.62

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.62 and traded as high as $59.36. Encore Wire shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 57,202 shares changing hands.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

