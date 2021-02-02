Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

DAVA traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. 242,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Endava by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.