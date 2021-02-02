Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,266,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

