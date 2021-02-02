Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 798,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 409,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

