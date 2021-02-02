ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.36

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 9237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

