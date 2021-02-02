Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.2 million.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

