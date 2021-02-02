EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 46,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

