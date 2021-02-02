Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.70 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

