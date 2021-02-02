Eq LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,807 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20.

