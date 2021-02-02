Eq LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

