Eq LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,710,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 130,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,951. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.