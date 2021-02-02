Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Raised by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for about 73.9% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Folketrygdfondet owned about 3.66% of Equinor ASA worth $2,003,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EQNR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 160,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

