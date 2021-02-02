Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

