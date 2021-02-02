Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

OSK stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

