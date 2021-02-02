ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,265.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $398,526.50 and $83,265.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,849,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,577,002 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

